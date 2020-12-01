Menu
Kathy Houseman
1959 - 2020
BORN
July 24, 1959
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Kathy Houseman's passing at the age of 61 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice, NE .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Harman-Wright Mortuary website.

Published by Harman-Wright Mortuary on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Evergreen Home Cemetery
-, Beatrice, Nebraska 68310
Funeral services provided by:
Harman-Wright Mortuary
