Kathy Hughes
1952 - 2020
BORN
January 2, 1952
DIED
November 22, 2020
Kathy Hughes's passing at the age of 68 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary in Woodruff, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kathy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary website.

Published by Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Enoree First Baptist Church
Nov
25
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Enoree First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Lanford Funeral Home
December 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
MARTY Simmons
Friend
November 24, 2020