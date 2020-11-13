Menu
Kathy Landrum
1959 - 2020
BORN
September 13, 1959
DIED
November 10, 2020
Kathy Landrum's passing at the age of 61 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Neal Funeral Home Inc in Lawrenceburg, TN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Neal Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Neal Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Neal Funeral Home
231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee 38464
Funeral services provided by:
Neal Funeral Home Inc
