Kathy Sayre's passing at the age of 70 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc in Pacific, MO .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kathy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc website.