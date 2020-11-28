Menu
Kathy Scott
1958 - 2020
BORN
February 4, 1958
DIED
November 22, 2020
Kathy Scott's passing at the age of 62 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Smith Family Funeral Home - Green Forest in Green Forest, AR .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Smith Family Funeral Home - Green Forest website.

Published by Smith Family Funeral Home - Green Forest on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Smith Family Funeral Home
609 W. Main St., Green Forest, Arkansas 72638
Nov
30
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Smith Family Funeral Home
609 W. Main St., Green Forest, Arkansas 72638
Funeral services provided by:
Smith Family Funeral Home - Green Forest
