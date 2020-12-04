Menu
Kathyrn Tackett
1963 - 2020
BORN
March 20, 1963
DIED
December 2, 2020
Kathyrn Tackett's passing at the age of 57 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hall Brothers Funeral Home in Martin, KY .

Published by Hall Brothers Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 10:00p.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
80 Pike Floyd Hollow, Betsy Layne, Kentucky 41605
Dec
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:00p.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
80 Pike Floyd Hollow, Betsy Layne, Kentucky 41605
Dec
6
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
80 Pike Floyd Hollow, Betsy Layne, Kentucky 41605
Funeral services provided by:
Hall Brothers Funeral Home
