Katie Armwood
1948 - 2020
BORN
March 29, 1948
DIED
November 26, 2020
Katie Armwood's passing at the age of 72 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Garris Funeral Home - Mount Olive in Mount Olive, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Garris Funeral Home
812 S. Center St., Mt. Olive 28365
Nov
30
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Devotional Gardens
1260 NC 24 & 50 Hwy, Warsaw, North Carolina 28398
Funeral services provided by:
Garris Funeral Home - Mount Olive
