Katie Brown
1937 - 2020
BORN
October 17, 1937
DIED
November 13, 2020
Katie Brown's passing at the age of 83 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gaines Funeral Home in Cleveland, OH .

Published by Gaines Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Funeral service
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Gaines Funeral Home-Union Ave Location
9116 Union Ave, Cleveland, Ohio 44105
Funeral services provided by:
Gaines Funeral Home
