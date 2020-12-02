Menu
Katie Fuller
1933 - 2020
BORN
August 11, 1933
DIED
November 28, 2020
Katie Fuller's passing at the age of 87 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Butler Funeral Home in Detroit, MI .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Butler Funeral Home website.

Published by Butler Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Butler Funeral Home
12140 Morang Dr, Detroit, Michigan 48224
Dec
8
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Greater Pentecostal Temple
15932 E. Warren, Detroit, Michigan 48224
Funeral services provided by:
Butler Funeral Home
