Katie Ware's passing at the age of 97 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Beach Rivers Funeral Home in Elizabeth City, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Katie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Beach Rivers Funeral Home website.
Published by Beach Rivers Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
