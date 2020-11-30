Menu
Katie Ware
1923 - 2020
BORN
October 23, 1923
DIED
November 24, 2020
Katie Ware's passing at the age of 97 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Beach Rivers Funeral Home in Elizabeth City, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Beach Rivers Funeral Home website.

Published by Beach Rivers Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Beach Rivers Funeral Home
310 East Grice Street, Elizabeth City, North Carolina 27909
Funeral services provided by:
Beach Rivers Funeral Home
