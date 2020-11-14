Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Katrina Lewis
1957 - 2020
BORN
June 6, 1957
DIED
November 12, 2020
Katrina Lewis's passing at the age of 63 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mayes Mortuary in Morristown, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Katrina in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Mayes Mortuary website.

Published by Mayes Mortuary on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Mayes Mortuary
444 West Main Street, Morristown, Tennessee 37814
Funeral services provided by:
Mayes Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.