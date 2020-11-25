Menu
Kay Hamm
1944 - 2020
BORN
August 21, 1944
DIED
November 24, 2020
Kay Hamm's passing at the age of 76 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Medina Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Medina, TN .

Published by Medina Funeral Home & Cremation Service on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Medina Funeral Home & Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Kay and I were cousins and great friends from the time we began 1st grade through graduation at Northside H.S. We played basketball together from 5th-12 grades. We loved each other like as only best friends do, supporting and encouraging one another. Her time on earth is done and the victory over death has been won. She is never to be forgotten. Mary Alice
Mary Antwine
Family
November 24, 2020