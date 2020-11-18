Kay King's passing at the age of 71 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. in Burnsville, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kay in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. website.
Published by Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 18, 2020.
