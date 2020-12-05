Menu
Kayla Gonzales
1989 - 2020
BORN
June 22, 1989
DIED
August 5, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Kayla Gonzales's passing at the age of 31 on Wednesday, August 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Krestridge Funeral Home in Levelland, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kayla in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Krestridge Funeral Home website.

Published by Krestridge Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
11
Interment
11:00a.m.
City of Levelland Cemetery
1500 Avenue H, Levelland, Texas 79336
Funeral services provided by:
Krestridge Funeral Home
