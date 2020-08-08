Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kearston Kapri Allred
2020 - 2020
BORN
August 4, 2020
DIED
August 4, 2020
ABOUT
Brigham City Cemetery
BRIGHAM CITY - Our loving daughter, granddaughter, great granddaughter, Kearston Kapri Allred was born stillborn on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Brigham City Community Hospital. She is the daughter of Johnathan Kieth and Mercedes Sue Walker Allred.
Surviving are her loving parents, Johnathan and Mercedes; grandparents, Paul and Bobbi Beckstead, Jacob and Aubrey Walker, Robert and Sherrill Allred; great grandparents, Sherrill McMahon, Robert and Margean Allred Sr.; Bonnie Roper and Katie O'Neal.
The family would like to thank CNM Annie Overson, and Lisa Day for their loving care.
Private graveside services will be held at the Brigham City Cemetery.
Published by Gillies Funeral Chapel & Crematory from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gillies Funeral Chapel & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.