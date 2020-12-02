Menu
Keith Akers
1939 - 2020
BORN
September 29, 1939
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
Vietnam War
Keith Akers's passing at the age of 81 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home in Trumbull, CT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Keith in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home website.

Published by Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road, Trumbull, CT 06611
Dec
2
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road, Trumbull, CT 06611
Funeral services provided by:
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
2 Entries
Please accept my sincere condolences. Keith has been my hero since the first day I met him at Bunker Ramo. I am honored to call him my friend. He will be missed.
MaryAnn Rapuano
Friend
December 1, 2020
Dear Beta and family, My sincere condolences on the loss of your beloved husband and father. May happy memories and the firm belief that he is in the hands of a merciful God ease your pain.
Joyce Sweeney
Friend
November 24, 2020