Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Keith Ashcraft
1948 - 2020
BORN
June 30, 1948
DIED
November 15, 2020
ABOUT
Chicago Bears
Moose Lodge
Vietnam War
Wounded Warrior Project
Keith Ashcraft's passing at the age of 72 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd. in Harvard, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Keith in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd. on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street, Harvard, IL 60033
Nov
21
Funeral service
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street, Harvard, IL 60033
Funeral services provided by:
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home
November 20, 2020
So sorry to hear of Keith's passing. Remembering our adventures to the fireside and at the Harvard Moose. Good memories. Glad you had time to RV.
Joyce Hahn
Acquaintance
November 19, 2020
Good guy to work with, golf with, go to ball games with, and laugh with. I was lucky to know you and your family. God bless Keith Motie
Joe Bopp
Friend
November 19, 2020