Keith Harold Gardner, 62, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in an accident in Bountiful, Utah. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Russon Brothers Mortuary at 1941 N. Main Street in Farmington, Utah with interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery, 15445 North 5400 West, Riverside, Utah.



Keith was born in Tubingen, Germany on February 27, 1958. His parents were Frank Keith Gardner and Barbara Louise Schaefer Gardner. His father was an Army Officer, so Keith grew up all over the world, living in Germany, Panama, Turkey, and numerous Army bases in the United States. He graduated in 1976 from Buena High School in Sierra Vista, Arizona. He went on to attend West Point Military Academy where he graduated in the class of 1982. From 1978 to 1980, in the middle of his Army education, Keith took off two years to serve as a missionary in Peru for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, of which he was a devout member. He achieved the rank of Captain in the Army, and after his commitment to the Army was fulfilled, he chose to pursue a career with ExxonMobil. During his 30-year tenure with the company he filled a variety of positions, including executive, retiring in 2018 as an Industry Sales Manager.



Keith was a skilled handyman, pianist, entrepreneur, and outdoorsman. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.



Keith served his church faithfully in many positions of teaching and leadership. He was serving as a Church Service missionary with his wife Signe in the Family History department, also as a Temple Worker at the Bountiful Temple, and the Ward Mission Leader at the time of his death.



Keith Gardner is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Barbara Gardner and his nephew Austin Thomas. He leaves behind the love of his life, Signe. Keith has two sisters: Linda Holmes (Jack) of Springhill, TN and Kathy Thomas (Don) of Raymond, MS. He is also survived by two children: David Jones of Littlerock, AR, and Alyssa Gardner of Draper, UT. He was also father to 8 stepchildren: Brent Gorbutt, Lance Blake (Melissa), Alexis Rush (Isaac), Quinn Gorbutt, Anne Chamberlain (Tyler), Mesia Weber (Brett), Elise Gorbutt, and Tawny Gorbutt. He was a beloved grandpa to 14 grandchildren. Keith was also a loving uncle, great-uncle, brother-in-law, and friend to many others!

