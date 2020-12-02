Keith Greenamoyer's passing at the age of 53 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek in Wilmington, DE .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Keith in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek website.
Published by Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek on Dec. 2, 2020.
