Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Keith Greenamoyer
1966 - 2020
BORN
November 25, 1966
DIED
November 21, 2020
Keith Greenamoyer's passing at the age of 53 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek in Wilmington, DE .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Keith in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808
Dec
4
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808
Dec
4
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Doherty Funeral Home - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek, Wilmington, Delaware 19808
Funeral services provided by:
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
I was sorry to see this, Keith worked for me at JC Pennys for many years. He was a good guy. I know he will be missed.
Bruce Campbell
Coworker
November 30, 2020
I am sorry for your loss. Keith is now at peace. Take care, Babrbara Jones
Barbara Jones
November 28, 2020