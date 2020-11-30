Menu
Keith Kennedy
1974 - 2020
BORN
February 9, 1974
DIED
November 21, 2020
Keith Kennedy's passing at the age of 46 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor in Durham, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor website.

Published by Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor
3137 Fayetteville Street, Durham, NC 27707
Nov
30
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Bell-Yeager Free Will Baptist Church
128 E. Cornwallis Road, Durham, North Carolina 27707
Nov
30
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Bell-Yeager Free Will Baptist Church
128 E. Cornwallis Road, Durham, North Carolina 27707
Funeral services provided by:
Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor
