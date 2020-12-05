Menu
Keith Martino
1963 - 2020
BORN
April 2, 1963
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
VFW
Keith Martino's passing at the age of 57 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by William F. Young Funeral Home in West Sunbury, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To the family so sorry for your loss. I remember Keith from our High School days. Prayers to you at this time.
Mary Ann (Houston) Fleck
Class of 81
Mary Ann (Houston)
Friend
December 1, 2020
Thoughts are with the Martino family. Many childhood memories that will last forever!
James Micco
Friend
November 30, 2020
We would like to offer our deepest sympathy on Keith’s passing to the entire family. Grief is so hard but with love from friends and family the memories will help you make it through this difficult time.
Don and Jan Rider
Don and Jan Rider
November 29, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the Martino family,,
Rich & Sally Fink
RICH FINK
November 29, 2020
We are sending our deepest sympathy to Keith's families. We worked at Slippery Rock University. He was a great guy. And enjoyed working with him. Sending prayers to his family.
Randy and Kathy Kniess
Friend
November 28, 2020
Patti, Ashley, and Lew, so sorry for your loss you are in my thoughts and prayers
Michelle Catterall
Coworker
November 28, 2020
My deepest sympathy and prayers to Keith's family. I enjoyed talking with him when I worked at SRU Credit Union.
Cheryl Jones
Acquaintance
November 28, 2020
Rob & Chris McCormick
Family
November 28, 2020
So very sorry to hear about the loss of Keith. He had been my mom and dads neighbors for years and a great guy. Prayers your family.....
Nancy Giles (Grossman)
Neighbor
November 28, 2020