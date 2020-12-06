Menu
Keith McCurrey
1962 - 2020
BORN
March 16, 1962
DIED
December 4, 2020
Keith McCurrey's passing at the age of 58 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Powers-Priebe Funeral Home in New Market, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Powers-Priebe Funeral Home website.

Published by Powers-Priebe Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Sanders Priebe Funeral Care
315 S Washington St`, Crawfordsville, Indiana 47933
Funeral services provided by:
Powers-Priebe Funeral Home
