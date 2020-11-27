Menu
Keith Mittan
1944 - 2020
BORN
September 19, 1944
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
Army
Keith Mittan's passing at the age of 76 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Doughty Calhoun O'Meara in Bakersfield, CA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Keith in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Doughty Calhoun O'Meara website.

Published by Doughty Calhoun O'Meara on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
