Keith Thornton
1955 - 2020
BORN
June 13, 1955
DIED
April 20, 2020
Keith Thornton's passing at the age of 64 on Monday, April 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schoen Funeral Home & Monuments in Beloit, KS .

Published by Schoen Funeral Home & Monuments on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Covert Cemetery
Rural Cemetery, Osborne, Kansas 67473
Funeral services provided by:
Schoen Funeral Home & Monuments
