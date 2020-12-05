Keith Thornton's passing at the age of 64 on Monday, April 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schoen Funeral Home & Monuments in Beloit, KS .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Keith in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Schoen Funeral Home & Monuments website.
Published by Schoen Funeral Home & Monuments on Dec. 5, 2020.
