Kelly Elizabeth Dixon was born on March 6th, 1964 to Ben and June Syme in San Francisco, California, and passed away on September 16th, 2020 with her loving husband and family by her side. Kelly grew up in Ogden, Utah with her two brothers, Brad and Craig. Kelly is a graduate of Ogden High School, and earned a Bachelor's Degree of Law Enforcement from Weber State University. Shortly before graduating college, Kelly met her soulmate, John Dixon. The two dated for three years before getting married on February 14th, 1988. Kelly and John have been together for 35 years and raised two beautiful children together, Blake and Rachel Dixon.



After the birth of their children, John and Kelly started their own successful landscape construction business; Kelly was known by many as "the lady in the big red dump truck". Kelly enjoyed being outdoors as much as possible, and had multiple hobbies including gold panning, horseback riding, hunting, fishing, wood burning, rock tumbling, and many more. Kelly was always the first to help someone in need and would light up any room she walked into. She was a devoted wife, mother, and friend, and loved her little farm; spending her days caring for her horses, chickens, and dogs.



A celebration of Kelly's incredible life is set to be held by the family at a later date. The generosity of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, friends, family, and neighbors has been a blessing to the family during this difficult time, and words alone can not express our gratitude. In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family has a donation fund through GoFundMe and Venmo to help cover the sudden unexpected expenses.



GoFundMe: https://rb.gy/i0govj



Venmo: Rachel-Dixon-58





Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.