Kelly Maxey
1972 - 2020
BORN
December 7, 1972
DIED
November 16, 2020
Kelly Maxey's passing at the age of 47 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by A. E. Carter Funeral Home in Madison, GA .

Published by A. E. Carter Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
A.E. Carter Funeral Home Chapel
1670 Atlanta Hwy, Madison, Georgia 30650
Nov
17
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
A.E. Carter Funeral Home Chapel
1670 Atlanta Hwy, Madison, Georgia 30650
Funeral services provided by:
A. E. Carter Funeral Home
