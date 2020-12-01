Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kelly Michaud
1962 - 2020
BORN
December 26, 1962
DIED
November 21, 2020
Kelly Michaud's passing at the age of 57 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg in Williamsburg, VA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kelly in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Kelly was a beautiful person always had pleasant things to say. Remember when she and Norman changed duty locations during Christmas time and they along with their infant son stayed with me. Always loved her like a niece. RIP along with Norman and your mom. You will be missed. Aunt Phyllis
Phyllis Pitt
Friend
November 29, 2020
So sorry to hear about your loss. You know that God and Jesus are in the best position to comfort us when we lose a loved one in death.
November 29, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the Michaud family, relatives, and friends.
Pete & Carolyn Prokup
Pete & Carolyn Prokup
Acquaintance
November 29, 2020