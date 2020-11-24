Menu
Kelly Simon
1960 - 2020
BORN
October 26, 1960
DIED
November 17, 2020
Kelly Simon's passing at the age of 60 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc. in Greensburg, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Funeral Mass
9:30a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Cathedral
Mary Kay, our deepest sympathy to your family. Dale worked with Kelly at The Tailored Fit as their tailor. Love & Prayers, Dale & Donna Kelley
Dale & Donna Kelley
Friend
November 23, 2020
To Kelly’s Family, This is sad to me. She was a very beautiful, intelligent woman, creative and hard working, kind hearted and gave freely of her time and talent. Rest In Peace Kelly, those who know you, know that your labor was not in vain, but was pleasing to God, your Creator. Heartfelt sympathies to her family and friends. Anita Ament
Anita Ament
Friend
November 23, 2020
My condolence and prayers to you and your family.
I will miss you Dear Friend.
Christine Fox
Friend
November 22, 2020
Rip Kelly, We went to school together. Prayers to her family.❤
Kathleen Shell Poole
November 21, 2020