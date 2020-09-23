Kelton Chournos August 2, 1995-September 20, 2020 Kelton Chournos passed away on the morning of Sunday September 20, 2020 due to injuries sustained in a side by side accident. Kelton was happily greeted into this world on August 2, 1995 by her father Elias Christos Chournos Jr, mother Amy Hunter Chournos and big sister Riley. Along with many other excited family members. Kasey and their son Elijah were the absolute loves of Kelton's life. As were their two dogs, Loki and Jameson. Their little family brought her so much joy. Kelton loved nothing more than being a mother and she handled it with such grace. She loved that little boy fiercely and more than anything. Kelton was so grateful to have Kasey by her side in life and couldn't have asked for a best friend and better partner to raise Elijah with. Kelton's energy and smile were so contagious and to know her was to love her. She may have been stubborn and as hard headed as a bull, but she had a heart of gold and was so loving and caring. Kelton was an amazing loyal friend that would drop anything to help anyone. She had so many great friends and family, too many to list, that she loved and valued dearly. There are not enough words to express how deeply she will be missed. The world is truly darker without her. We really appreciate Kevin and Amber and the rest of the Mangel family for being her 2nd family and everything you guys did for her. She loved you guys so much and you were such an important part of her life. Thank you for taking her in, loving her and treating her as your own. Special thanks to the Uintah County Sheriff's Office and first responders that did what they could for her. Viewing services for family and friends will be the evening of Thursday September 24 from 5 to 8:00 pm at Lindquist' Roy Mortuary, 3333 W 5600 S Roy, UT 84067. There will be a final viewing the morning of Friday September 25 from 12 to 1:30 pm at the mortuary. Graveside services following at 2 pm at the Hooper Cemetery, 5301 S 6300 W, Hooper, UT 84315.