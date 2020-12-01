Menu
Ken Davies
1967 - 2020
BORN
June 5, 1967
DIED
November 25, 2020
Ken Davies's passing at the age of 53 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cowan & Son Funeral Home - Van Wert in Van Wert, OH .

Published by Cowan & Son Funeral Home - Van Wert on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Cowan & Son Funeral Home - Van Wert
616 S Washington St, Van Wert, OH 45891
Dec
2
Service
1:00p.m.
Cowan & Son Funeral Home - Van Wert
616 S Washington St, Van Wert, OH 45891
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Karla Prichard
Friend
November 29, 2020