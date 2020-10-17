Ken Eugene Nielsen returned home to a merciful, loving, Heavenly Father October 13, 2020 and is now at peace from the trials in his life.



Born April 24, 1968 in Phoenix, AZ. At two months of age, he joined his eternal family in Centerville, UT. His parents are Lewis and Grethe Nielsen. He spent his youth growing up in Centerville. He enjoyed playing Little League Baseball, basketball and all kinds of sports. He was active in Boy Scouts and earned his Eagle Scout award.



Ken graduated from Viewmont High School. He attended Brigham Young University and later graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in Political Science. He served an honorable mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Portugal Lisbon Mission.



He married Dania Gayton in 2000, later divorced. He then married Amanda Tafras who has loved and supported him over the last ten years.



Ken worked in sales, most recently for Amazon FBA. His talent for communicating with people helped him excel in his profession.



In his free time, he enjoyed taking weekend drives with his wife to Jackson, Yellowstone, and Moab. He especially loved spending time with Braxton, Lilah & Khylee at places like the zoo, museums, Gardner Village, and anywhere else that they wanted to go. He looked forward to game night with "the kids" (Jeff Vargas & Elizabeth). He enjoyed being a spectator of all kinds of sports, most especially football and tennis. He had a love for fashion and an eye for style.



Ken is survived by his wife Amanda, his son Braxton, his parents, his siblings Mike, Joan, Sherry (Jim) Tillotson, Julie Fleury, Kris (Steve) Bloomfield, Kelly (Jennifer) and nieces and nephews – all of which he adored and doted on. Ken's love for family was unmatched. Each and every one was told by him that they were his favorite.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 160 S 300 East, Centerville, UT. Friends and family may visit before the service from 9:30 am to 10:45 am. Masks are required. There will be a Facebook Live broadcast of the funeral on the Russon Mortuary and Crematory Facebook page.





Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.