Kendrick Billy Ruby left this world too early September 16, 2020 in Ogden, Utah. He was born to Billie Ruby and Michelle Renae Laughlin on December 2, 1994 in Ogden. He was our little hippie; a happy soul, full of love. He was a mentor to his sisters and younger brother, always ready to help anyone, any time. He loved the outdoors; he went to a Rainbow gathering in Montana and spent many weekends camping at Sourdough. He worked at Ace Fab and Welding in Ogden. Kendrick always said, "Love the life you live and live your life to the fullest." He was preceded in death by his father Billie. He is survived by his mom Michelle, step dad Kelley Vanchiere, sisters Richelle and Jeanelle Vanchiere, and brother Kellen Vanchiere. And Grandparents Bruce and Vickie Tracy of Ogden, Sharon Ruby, Great Falls, Montana and Keith Laughlin Sr., Pahrump, Nevada. And the love of his life, Shaylee Henry. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 3, at 1:00 pm at Crossroads Christian church 789 2nd street. In lieu of flowers Kendrick has a GoFundMe account, Kendrick Ruby Funeral Fund. GoFundMe link: https://gf.me/u/yzmj65