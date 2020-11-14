Kennedy Friday's passing at the age of 1 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. in Pittsburgh, PA .
Published by Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. on Nov. 14, 2020.
