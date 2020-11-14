Menu
Kenneth Allen
1972 - 2020
BORN
July 31, 1972
DIED
November 11, 2020
ABOUT
american heart association
Kenneth Allen's passing at the age of 48 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston in Kinston, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston website.

Published by Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home
1608 W. Vernon Ave, Kinston, North Carolina 28504
Funeral services provided by:
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
