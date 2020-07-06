Our beloved Ken Andersen returned home to his Heavenly Father on July 2, 2020.



He was born in Forrest Grove, Oregon to Warren and Joyce Andersen.



Ken was a proud graduate from Davis High in 1964. He went on to obtain a bachelor's degree from Weber State in Logistics and Commercial Art.



On June 3, 1969, he married the love of his life Lynda (Russell) Andersen. They settled down in Plain City where they have lived for nearly 50 years. Together they raised three children; Brand Andersen (deceased), Shantel (Rhett) Chatelain, and Carly (Darin) Palmer. Ken was also a proud grandpa to nine grandkids and three great-grandchildren.



Ken was very talented in many aspects. He was athletic in High School where he loved to Pole Vault. He loved history and knew everything about the "wild west". Art was second nature where he loved to draw and paint.



Logistics was his practice and he succeeded to retire from Hill Air Force Base. Most importantly, Ken was a proud veteran of the United States!



Ken was preceded in death by his son, Brandon, and his parents.



He is survived by his wife Lynda Andersen, children; Carly (Darin) Palmer, Shantel (Rhett) Chatelain, nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. His two sisters; Pixie (Mark) Fotou, and Donna (Kelly) Anderson.



Dad loved his family, fishing, and camping with Colton was very special. Everything he did was centered around his kids and especially his grandkids.



He will always be remembered for his laugh, silly voices, hugs, and gentle smile. He will be dearly missed but know his greatest wish is for us to be happy and live life to the fullest. Love you Dad!



A Viewing will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street Ogden, UT.



Graveside Services will be held Friday, July 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Plain City Cemetery 4373 W. 1975 N. Plain City, UT.



Due to COVID-19 Face Masks are required for attendance to the Viewing and Graveside Service.

Published by Legacy from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.