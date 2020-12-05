Menu
Kenneth Ansell
1940 - 2020
BORN
May 25, 1940
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
Church Of The Nazarene
Kenneth Ansell's passing at the age of 80 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations in Perryopolis, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations website.

Published by Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations - Perryopolis
191 Liberty St., Perryopolis, Pennsylvania 15473
Nov
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations - Perryopolis
191 Liberty St., Perryopolis, Pennsylvania 15473
