Kenneth Armour
1950 - 2020
BORN
October 26, 1950
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
Cleveland Browns
Kenneth Armour's passing at the age of 70 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Best Funeral Home in Middlefield, OH .

Published by Best Funeral Home on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Best Funeral Home
15809 Madison Rd, Middlefield, Ohio 44062
Funeral services provided by:
Best Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
