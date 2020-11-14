Menu
Kenneth Atchley
1947 - 2020
BORN
January 9, 1947
DIED
November 13, 2020
Kenneth Atchley's passing at the age of 73 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by McMahan's Funeral Home in Rutherfordton, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McMahan's Funeral Home website.

Published by McMahan's Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Piney Knob Baptist Church Cemetery
1534 Piney Knob Road, Rutherfordton, North Carolina 28139
Funeral services provided by:
McMahan's Funeral Home
