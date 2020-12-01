Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kenneth Ayers
1946 - 2020
BORN
May 7, 1946
DIED
November 29, 2020
Kenneth Ayers's passing at the age of 74 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stephens Family Chapel in Grants Pass, OR .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kenneth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Stephens Family Chapel website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Stephens Family Chapel on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Stephens Family Chapel
1629 Williams Hwy., Grants Pass, Oregon 97527
Funeral services provided by:
Stephens Family Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.