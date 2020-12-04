Kenneth Barbee's passing at the age of 80 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland in Midland, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kenneth in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland website.
Published by Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland on Dec. 4, 2020.
