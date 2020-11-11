Menu
Kenneth Beckett
1937 - 2020
BORN
June 16, 1937
DIED
November 9, 2020
Kenneth Beckett's passing at the age of 83 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Glick Family Funeral Home in Boca Raton, FL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Glick Family Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Celebration of Life
2:30p.m.
Grace Community Church
, Boca Raton, Florida
Funeral services provided by:
Glick Family Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
As a young ENT surgeon coming to Boca Raton in the early 1990's, I had the honor of working alongside Larry managing many patients together at Boca Raton Community Hospital. Larry was a brilliant internist and among the kindest physicians and colleagues that I have ever worked with. I will always be greatful to him for his measured advice and generosity of spirit. Larry was a Boca Raton Community Hospital "Original and his contribution to the medical community in Boca Raton was far reaching and will not soon be forgotton.

My sympathies to Darlene and all of Larry's family. Thank you for sharing this wonderful man with all of us over all these years.

Sincerely,
Jim Houle
Jim Houle
Friend
November 11, 2020