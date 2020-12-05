Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kenneth Blecke
1945 - 2020
BORN
August 19, 1945
DIED
November 27, 2020
Kenneth Blecke's passing at the age of 75 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Downing Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Spring Hill, FL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kenneth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Downing Funeral Home and Cremation Services website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Downing Funeral Home and Cremation Services on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Downing Funeral Home and Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
He was a very beautiful person with a heart of gold he would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it I am going to miss him love you all
David Coleman
Friend
December 2, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I will love you and miss you always. I will always have fond memories of our friendship and times we spent together
Mark Finken
Friend
December 2, 2020
Mark Finken
December 2, 2020