Kenneth Boerman
1936 - 2020
BORN
July 11, 1936
DIED
November 7, 2020
Kenneth Boerman's passing at the age of 84 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home in Fremont, MI .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home website.

Published by Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Church of the Living Christ
, Fremont, Michigan
Nov
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Church of the Living Christ
, Fremont, Michigan
Nov
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Church of the Living Christ
605 Hemlock, Fremont, Michigan
Nov
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Church of the Living Christ
605 Hemlock, Fremont, Michigan
Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home
In loving memory of a wonderful Brother-in-law. I am going to miss all those rides and trips that we took to the farm sharing jokes and those memorable stories. The memory and love for Ken will live on in our minds and hearts.
Dale Bramer
Family
November 9, 2020
Our hearts are saddened by your loss, Sharon. May God be with you as you carry on without your mate.
We live in Florida six months of the year so we are sending our condolences long distance.
Jim and Jean Van Dusen
Friend
November 9, 2020