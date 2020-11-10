Kenneth Burill's passing at the age of 83 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Zachrich Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Holgate, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kenneth in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Zachrich Funeral Home & Cremation Services website.
Published by Zachrich Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Nov. 10, 2020.
