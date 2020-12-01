Menu
Kenneth Burns
1934 - 2020
BORN
December 18, 1934
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Kenneth Burns's passing at the age of 85 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Wausau, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kenneth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service website.

Published by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Nov
30
Viewing
11:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St, Wausau, WI 54401
Nov
30
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Restlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
I worked with Earlene for more than 30 years, so Ken became a welcomed friend as well. Always a smile and genuine welcome when we would meet. Always an invite to stop in up north or their home. He was so protective of Earlene as her memory failed, always made sure she was comfortable in her surroundings. A gentleman in every way. My condolences to the nieces he loved so dearly.
Dorothy Baxter
Friend
November 28, 2020