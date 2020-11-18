Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kenneth Burr
1930 - 2020
BORN
April 30, 1930
DIED
November 13, 2020
Kenneth Burr's passing at the age of 90 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gorman Funeral Home & Monument in Douglas, WY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kenneth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gorman Funeral Home & Monument website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Gorman Funeral Home & Monument on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Mount Pisgah Cemetery
804 South Emerson Avenue, Gillette, Wyoming 82716
Nov
20
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mount Pisgah Cemetery
804 South Emerson Avenue, Gillette, Wyoming 82716
Funeral services provided by:
Gorman Funeral Home & Monument
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.