Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kenneth Cansler
1939 - 2020
BORN
May 16, 1939
DIED
November 26, 2020
Kenneth Cansler's passing at the age of 81 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kenneth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home on Nov. 29, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Bethel Cemetery
na, Decatur, Texas 76234
Funeral services provided by:
Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.