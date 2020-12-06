Menu
Kenneth Carrigan
1934 - 2020
BORN
October 27, 1934
DIED
December 2, 2020
Kenneth Carrigan's passing at the age of 86 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Affordable Funeral & Cremation Service in Washington, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kenneth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Affordable Funeral & Cremation Service website.

Published by Affordable Funeral & Cremation Service on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Affordable Funeral & Cremation Service
Many years ago had the pleasure of being next door neighbors to Ken and Joan. Our friendship remained a gift over the years I love them both and will miss Kenny. His positivity was infectious. And we shared many interests Much love to Joan
John Carlson
Friend
December 5, 2020
My husband and I, both Peoria Historical Society guides, took Kenny to lunch one day, just to hear more of his stories about Peoria, back in the day. We loved his "Naughty-to-Nice" tours where he frequently went "off-script" with personal anecdotes. He lived a long and interesting life among Peoria's Southside Irish. (According to John, Kenny would probably have shared even more stories if I hadn't been present! Ha!)
Marilyn Leyland
Friend
December 5, 2020
Tommy, Danny and Terry my deepest sympathies for your family. Many memories on Gilbert Street. May your father rest in heaven.
Lori Peffer Loree
Friend
December 5, 2020
We have been gone from the Peoria area for many years, but remember Kenny from Osher. We attended classes there for many years and served on committees. We always enjoyed Kenny and working with him. We will not be able to attend any services. Shalom to the family and be well.
Jerrold R. Asal & Joanne M. Asal
Friend
December 5, 2020
It was such a pleasure sitting at the same table with Kenny and Joan at an IBEW Awards Dinner, several years ago. In talking to them, I discovered they were Tommy's parents. Tommy prepared the flowers for my wedding, many years earlier. Finding Tommy unforgettable, I could see the reason reflected in the bright eyes, sharp wit and delightful conversation with his parents. It was a memorable evening.

Joan, I offer my most sincere sympathy. Having lost my husband several years ago, I send you love, support and courage to face the daunting time ahead. It is tough, but I know you will make it, hour by hour, sometimes minute by minute. I am praying for you.

For the kids, you sure had a great papa. When in doubt, do what he would have done.
Ruthann Cowell
December 4, 2020