Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kenneth Clemmer
1943 - 2020
BORN
January 2, 1943
DIED
November 13, 2020
Kenneth Clemmer's passing at the age of 77 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Foster-Adams Funeral Home in Hamlin, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kenneth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Foster-Adams Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Foster-Adams Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Old Glory Campground Tabernacle
FM 1835 just off Hwy 92, Hamlin, Texas 79520
Funeral services provided by:
Foster-Adams Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.