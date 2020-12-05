Menu
Kenneth Cooper
1953 - 2020
BORN
March 11, 1953
DIED
November 9, 2020
Kenneth Cooper's passing at the age of 67 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg, TN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Davis Funeral Home website.

Published by Davis Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mt. Vernon Cemetery
1157 Burrville Road, Sunbright, Tennessee 37872
Funeral services provided by:
Davis Funeral Home
